Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

The Liverpool right-back does not feature in the Three Lions’ set-up for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia later this month. The news arrives after Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the Reds’ Champions League penalty shootout loss against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week. He sustained an ankle injury in the second period of the last-16 encounter and could not continue after receiving several minutes of treatment.

With Liverpool facing Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, it is perhaps a clear indication Alexander-Arnold will not be fit to feature. The 26-year-old has been capped 33 times for England, scoring four goals. Liverpool team-mates Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have been named in the Three Lions’ squad, however.

Arne Slot will give a full update on Alexander-Arnold when he speaks at his pre-Carabao Cup final press conference at 10am. The Liverpool head coach has been hopeful that Ibrahima Konate can play against Newcastle. The centre-back was substituted in extra-time of the PSG reverse with suspected cramp rather than sustaining an injury issue.

Liverpool will also be missing deputy right-back Conor Bradley and versatile defender Joe Gomez (both hamstring) at Wembley.