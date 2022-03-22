Trent Alexander-Arnold injury time frame after positive Liverpool report emerges

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined ahead of a big April for Liverpool with games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.

Liverpool are reportedly optimistic that Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury isn't too serious.

The right-back has been in imperious form this season as the Reds bid for a historic quadruple.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Alexander-Arnold has recorded a remarkable two goals and 17 assists in 35 appearances from right-back.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side were dealt a blow when the 23-year-old suffered a setback following last week's 2-0 victory over Arsenal - which moved Liverpool within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold missed Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest and has been forced to pull out of the England squad for the international break.

The Reds have a huge run of fixtures in April. They meet Man City both in the league and FA Cup last four, as well as having crunch encounters with Everton, Manchester United and Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

What’s been said

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are hopeful Alexander-Arnold will be available for most of those matches

The report said: "His hamstring injury isn’t serious and there’s cautious optimism inside the club that if he continues to respond well to treatment then he should be fit for most of that April schedule."

Who could deputise for Alexander-Arnold?

Liverpool next face Watford on Saturday 2 April and Alexander-Arnold may not be risked with a trip to Man City the following weekend.

Joe Gomez filled in against Forest. Despite preferring to play in central defence, he impressed in the first half.

James Milner has been ill for the Reds' past two games and filled in for Alexander-Arnold earlier this season.