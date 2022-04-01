Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of games against Watford, Benfica and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be available for Liverpool’s clash against Watford tomorrow.

But the Reds remain hopeful he’ll be back for next weekend’s huge trip to Manchester City.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury before the international break, which forced him to withdraw from England duty.

Liverpool have a hectic run of fixtures this month as they chase a historic quadruple.

The Reds face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday before travelling to Man City next Sunday - where they could move top of the Premier League with a win.

Klopp is optimistic Alexander-Arnold, who has recorded 11 league assists this season, will be available for that game.

The Liverpool boss said: “Trent trained yesterday in parts and will be in full training today.

“Trent wanted to go away with the national team but couldn’t. If you saw his pictures, he could not go anywhere.

“Sometimes injuries, thank god, are not that serious and that’s the case with Trent.

“It’ll be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible. It depends what you do before team training and what he did with our fitness department, was really intense before he trained with us.