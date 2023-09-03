Register
‘In his opinion’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update as Liverpool star set for scan

Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update after Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa.

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 17:32 BST
Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesTrent Alexander-Arnold limped off in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa.

But Jurgen Klopp says that the right-back is hopeful the issue is not ‘too serious’. Alexander-Arnold delivered a barnstorming performance in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Villa as he led from the front as captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

However, Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the 71st minute - only moments after he cracked an effort over the crossbar. Klopp was unsure of the extent of the problem Alexander-Arnold - due to head off for England duty - has sustained and he’ll undergo a scan.

Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference: “I’m interested, I don’t know exactly - his hamstring, not too serious in his opinion but we obviously have to wait for the scans and then we’ll know more.”

