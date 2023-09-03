‘In his opinion’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update as Liverpool star set for scan
Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update after Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa.
Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa.
But Jurgen Klopp says that the right-back is hopeful the issue is not ‘too serious’. Alexander-Arnold delivered a barnstorming performance in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Villa as he led from the front as captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.
However, Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the 71st minute - only moments after he cracked an effort over the crossbar. Klopp was unsure of the extent of the problem Alexander-Arnold - due to head off for England duty - has sustained and he’ll undergo a scan.
Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference: “I’m interested, I don’t know exactly - his hamstring, not too serious in his opinion but we obviously have to wait for the scans and then we’ll know more.”