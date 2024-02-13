Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on February 13, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre today.

The Reds have uploaded photos of the squad both in the gym and out on the grass as they start their preparations ahead of a trip to Brentford on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

A win for Liverpool in the capital will see them move five points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. And there is a chance that Mo Salah could be involved in his first match-day squad for six weeks. The Reds' talisman hasn't played since the win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day. Salah jetted off to represent Egypt at the African Cup of Nations but his tournament came to a premature end when he suffered a hamstring injury.

However, Salah is back in training and he could be able to feature in some capacity if everything goes smoothly.

Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez missed last Saturday's 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness but have returned. Conor Bradley is also back having been given compassionate leave following the tragic death of his father. Bradley, who was magnificent in the Reds' 4-1 routing of Chelsea when scoring his first goal for the club, has missed the previous two games.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is again available after serving a one-match suspension.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold could not be spotted. The right-back was forced off at half-time against Burnley with a recurrence of a knee injury. He was set to be assessed, having recently missed four games. But Alexander-Arnold seemingly was not involved and Klopp will provide an update when he addressed the media at his pre-match press conference later this week.

Dominik Szoboszlai could also again be absent against Brentford. He sustained a recurrence of a hamstring issue and is currently doubtful for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday week.

Stefan Bajcetic has been troubled by growing pains, with the 19-year-old midfielder making only two appearances this season. He was another who did not participate.