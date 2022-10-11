Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss Liverpool’s fixtures against Rangers and Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be sidelined for up to three weeks, reports suggest.

According to The Times, the Liverpool defender will be absent for tomorrow’s clash against Rangers - and is a ‘major doubt’ for Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Manchester City at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the Reds’ 3-2 loss at Arsenal on Sunday.

He was replaced with an ankle injury at half-time by Joe Gomez.

Now it’s reported that while Liverpool are not ‘overly concerned’ Alexander-Arnold faces at least two weeks on the sidelines.

It’s another blow for Jurgen Klopp, with Luis Diaz unavailable until after the World Cup with a knee injury.