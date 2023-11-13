Trey Nyoni was given a spot on the Liverpool bench in the 3-0 win over Brentford.

Trey Nyoni toasted an unforgettable experience after being fast-tracked into the Liverpool senior squad.

The 16-year-old midfielder signed for the Reds from Leicester City in the summer transfer window. Nyoni has impressed in the youth ranks so far, recording three goals and one assist at under-18s level while he has made two starts for the under-21s.

With Liverpool without five midfielders for their Premier League clash against Brentford yesterday, as well as Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez missing, Jurgen Klopp was forced to name a youthful bench. Included among the substitutes was Nyoni, who had trained with the first team previously before being called up for a match day.