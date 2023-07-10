Teenager Elijah Gift has confirmed that he has left Liverpool.
The forward, 17, has departed the Reds to make the move to Athletic Bilbao. He has reportedly signed a five-year contract at the Spanish side.
The Athletic reportedly earlier this year that Liverpool would land a fee of around £1 million.
Gift joined the Reds from Huddersfield in 2017 and recorded three goals and three assists in 17 appearances for the under-18s last season.
The youngster was born in the Basque Country and Bilbao specify that players from the region can only play for them. Gift has also been capped by Spain under-17s.
Posting on Instagram, Gift said: “Sadly, after six years at this amazing club, today marks the end of my journey with Liverpool FC. I am truly grateful for every second I have spent at this special club.
“At this point, I would like to express my appreciation for my team mates, the coaches, staff & everyone for believing in me from day one and pushing me to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful.”