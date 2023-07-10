Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Secondary school in lockdown as police rush to ‘incident’ at the scene
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

‘Truly grateful’ - Liverpool forward confirms departure in seven-figure transfer deal

Liverpool have allowed youngster Elijah Gift to leave the club.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 08:54 BST
Elijah Gift of Liverpool celebrates scoring the second goal during the game between Liverpool U18 v Leeds United U18 at AXA Training Centre on April 14, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Elijah Gift of Liverpool celebrates scoring the second goal during the game between Liverpool U18 v Leeds United U18 at AXA Training Centre on April 14, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Elijah Gift of Liverpool celebrates scoring the second goal during the game between Liverpool U18 v Leeds United U18 at AXA Training Centre on April 14, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Teenager Elijah Gift has confirmed that he has left Liverpool.

The forward, 17, has departed the Reds to make the move to Athletic Bilbao. He has reportedly signed a five-year contract at the Spanish side.

The Athletic reportedly earlier this year that Liverpool would land a fee of around £1 million.

Most Popular

Gift joined the Reds from Huddersfield in 2017 and recorded three goals and three assists in 17 appearances for the under-18s last season.

The youngster was born in the Basque Country and Bilbao specify that players from the region can only play for them. Gift has also been capped by Spain under-17s.

Posting on Instagram, Gift said: “Sadly, after six years at this amazing club, today marks the end of my journey with Liverpool FC. I am truly grateful for every second I have spent at this special club.

“At this point, I would like to express my appreciation for my team mates, the coaches, staff & everyone for believing in me from day one and pushing me to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful.”