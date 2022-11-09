Two billionaires who definitely will not be buying Liverpool from FSG

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ricketts family have both been mentioned as possible suitors to purchase Liverpool.

There only remains one hot topic of conversation when it comes to all matters Anfield - the potential sale of Liverpool.

News emerged on Monday afternoon that owners Fenway Sports Group are open to investors for the club. Certainly, it came as a shock.

But since then, there's been plenty of debate raging about exactly who could purchase the Reds and what sort of cost.

Indeed, if the club is sold, it will be for billions of pounds. Some £4 billion has been mooted as a potential figure.

And that means there are only a select few people in the world who could afford such a price.

Several names have been mentioned so far. Reports in the Middle East have suggested that investors in Dubai would be interested.

However, two very wealthy people have already ruled themselves out of a takeover.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Jim Ratcliffe (C) arrives to attend the French Cup final football match between OGC Nice and FC Nantes at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 7, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the wealthiest man in Great Britain. He is chairman and chief executive officer of the Ineos chemicals group and is estimated to be worth around £13.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The 71-year-old failed in a bid to purchase Chelsea when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell after being sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Instead, a Todd Boehely-led consortium purchased the London side.

Ratcliffe then showed interest in buying Manchester United off the Glazier family but a deal did not come to fruition.

However, in a statement to The Telegraph, Ratcliffe has ruled himself out of buying a Premier League club. He already owns French side Nice and wants to put his focus there.

A Ratcliffe spokesman said: "Our position has developed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts in Nice and raising our ambitions for the club to make them into a top tier club in France to compete with PSG.

"This would represent much better value for our investment than buying one of the top tier Premier League clubs."

The Ricketts family

Thomas Ricketts celebrates the Chiacago Bears’ World Series triumph in 2016. Picture: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

The Ricketts family were another interested in buying Chelsea - but pulled out of a deal.

They currently own the Chicago Cubs - Major League Baseball team - and are said to have a net worth of around £4.24 billion.

But NBC Sports reporter David Kaplan says a Ricketts family spokesman has confirmed they will not be bidding for Liverpool.