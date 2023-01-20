Liverpool expected team to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they face Chelsea at Anfield tomorrow (12.45 GMT).

The Reds picked up their first victory of 2023 with a 1-0 win against Wolves in the FA Cup earlier this week.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side look to finally light the touchpaper to their stuttering league season. Liverpool sit just ninth in the table and some 10 points outside the Champions League places.

Chelsea have endured a difficult campaign in their own right. Results have been underwhelming under Graham Potter and they’re a place below the Reds in the table.

After the win at Wolves, there is some clamour from supporters for Klopp to stick with some of those on the fringe of his squad who took their chance.

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo (thigh).

But the Reds welcome back Darwin Nunez from a hamstring injury to boost their attacking options. However, will he start? Here’s the team we predict.

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. GK - Alisson Becker Given a rest against Wolves but expected to be back between the posts. Alisson hasn’t kept a Premier League clean sheet since 19 October. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Klopp handed the defender the evening off at Molineux and he should be revitalised. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB - Joe Gomez Helped keep a clean sheet against Wolves and Joel Matip’s error at Brighton could mean Gomez keeps his spot. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales