Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have both left Wembley wearing a protective boot after Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.

The Reds were triumphant courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's dramatic late extra-time header to deliver a 1-0 win.

But already without 11 players including regular starters Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota. Gravenberch was stretchered off in the first half and Jurgen Klopp confirmed the midfielder has ankle ligament damage. He was spotted wearing a protective boot and on crutches during the post-match celebrations.

To add to the Reds' potential concerns, Endo also left Wembley in a similar manner. According to the Guardian's Andy Hunter, the Japan international sustained an ankle knock when challenging Moises Caicedo.

What's more, Klopp also suggested that Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz were also carrying issues towards the end. And with Liverpool facing Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, the Liverpool manager admits he doesn't know who will be available.