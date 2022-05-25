Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The two European heavyweights do battle in Paris for the right to be crowned kings of the continent.

The Reds are aiming for their third trophy of the season having already won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - as well as a seventh Champions League in the club’s history.

Madrid, meanwhile, chase a record 14th European crown - with their last coming with a 3-1 defeat of Liverpool in 2018 in Kyiv.

Jurgen Klopp’s side held an open training session at their Kirkby base today.

Here are the main things that we spotted.

Fabinho back

Fabinho is back in Liverpool training. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Fabinho has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Klopp has always maintained that the Brazil international will be fit for the Champions League final.

And that seems the case as Fabinho was indeed with his Liverpool team-mates.

He now looks on track to be involved against Real Madrid - his one-time club - in three days’ time.

Gomez boost

Joe Gomez, left, has returned to Liverpool training. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

In addition to Fabinho, Joe Gomez was also involved in the session.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 2-1 win at Southampton on the penultimate day of the Premier League campaign.

Klopp allayed fears over Gomez’s knock, although he was absent from the 3-1 win against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

He also looks set to be involved against Los Blancos. Gomez is highly likely to start on the bench.

Two absent

Thiago Alcantara came off injured in Liverpool’s defeat of Wolves. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

However, Liverpool are still sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara.

He came off with an injury in the first half against Wolves, with a scan showing he’s suffered an Achilles issue.

The midfielder seemingly faces a race against time to be involved in Paris.

It will be a blow Thiago is unavailable given the imperious he’s been in this term.

Unsurprisingly, Divock Origi was also not involved in training.

The striker has already been ruled out of the final because of a muscle issue.