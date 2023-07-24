Teenage duo feature - Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Greuther Furth - gallery
Liverpool’s possible team for their second pre-season friendly of the summer.
Liverpool play their second pre-season friendly of the summer against Greuther Furth on Monday (12pm BST).
The Reds are coming towards the end of their training camp in Germany, with Jurgen Klopp’s squad being put through their paces profusely.
Now they face the 2. Bundesliga side hoping to pick up another victory. Liverpool defeated Karlsruher4-2 last week in what proved to be a good workout. Everyone bar youngsters Calum Scanell and Lewis Koumas featured for 45 minutes.
Klopp may make a similar decision against Furth, although he now has Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott available. The pair have returned to duty after helping England under-21s to European Championships glory.
But Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are unlikely to feature as they continue to return from respective hip and adductor operations. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson left the training camp earlier this week as he edges towards a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq.
It’s all guesswork but here’s the possible team that Klopp could name.