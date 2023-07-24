Liverpool’s possible team for their second pre-season friendly of the summer.

Liverpool play their second pre-season friendly of the summer against Greuther Furth on Monday (12pm BST).

The Reds are coming towards the end of their training camp in Germany, with Jurgen Klopp’s squad being put through their paces profusely.

Now they face the 2. Bundesliga side hoping to pick up another victory. Liverpool defeated Karlsruher4-2 last week in what proved to be a good workout. Everyone bar youngsters Calum Scanell and Lewis Koumas featured for 45 minutes.

Klopp may make a similar decision against Furth, although he now has Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott available. The pair have returned to duty after helping England under-21s to European Championships glory.

But Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are unlikely to feature as they continue to return from respective hip and adductor operations. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson left the training camp earlier this week as he edges towards a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq.

It’s all guesswork but here’s the possible team that Klopp could name.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Alisson did not feature as a precaution against Karlsruher and a similar decision could be made. That would give Kelleher another chance to impress. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Conor Bradley Started the opening friendly and may do so again. Klopp is a big fan. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Joel Matip Featured in the second half against Karlsruher so Klopp may look to rotate things. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Joe Gomez Played right-back in the previous match but may get a chance in his favoured position from the outset. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images