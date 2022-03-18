The Reds will play the first leg away from home at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Liverpool were pitted against Portuguese side Benfica in the quarter-finals of Champions League following Friday’s draw at UEFA’s headquarter in Nyon, Switzerland.

Jurgen’s Klopp’s side will play the first leg away from home, at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

If the Reds come through their tie with lowest ranked side left in the competition, they will face either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Benfica currently sit below both Porto and Sporting in the Portuguese Primiera Liga and edged past Ajax in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 win in Amsterdam, following a 2-2 draw at home.

Liverpool last faced the Portuguese outfit in 2010, when they knocked them out of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Rafa Benitez’s Reds lost the first leg 2-1 at Benfica but won the return tie 4-1 at Anfield.

When will the fixtures be played?

The Champions League quarter-finals will be played over two legs, as always, with the first leg of all four ties to be played on April 5/6 and the deciders on April 12/13.

This season the away goals rule will not be utilised in the competition - for the first time.

The semi-finals will take place on April 26/27 and May 3/4, while the final is set for May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Champions League semi-final draw in full

Manchester City / Atletico Madrid v Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica v Liverpool / Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Champions League final draw in full