Liverpool play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris later this month.

UEFA has announced it will no longer be offering free tickets for Liverpool’s Champions League final as initially planned.

Instead, the European football organisation will offer discounted prices for Category 3 and Category 4 tickets for the Paris encounter on 28 May.

UEFA had announced it was to give both finalists 5,000 free tickets to reward their most loyal fans amid their support for European football during the COVID-19 crisis.

However, ‘following a request to change the allocation system made by the semi-finalists’ - Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid - costs have been slashed for certain seats in the Stade de France.

What’s been said

A UEFA statement said: “Following a request to change the allocation system made by the semi-finalists, discounts will be applied to all Category 3 and Category 4 tickets for the two clubs competing at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

“The discounts represent the same overall total financial value and will be fully funded by UEFA. This means that 15,600 fans of each team will now benefit, with Category 4 tickets priced at €60 instead of €70, and Category 3 tickets at €150 instead of €180.

“The plans for free tickets for fans of the finalist teams in the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Women’s Champions League remain unchanged.”

Background

Liverpool booked their spot in a third Champions League final in five seasons with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal in the last four.

The Reds will either face Man City or Real Madrid in a bid for a seventh European Cup.

They meet tonight in their semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, with City holding a 4-3 advantage.