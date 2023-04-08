UEFA have released their financial report from the 2021-22 season, which has detailed the prize money earned by all 32 clubs in last season’s Champions League.

Liverpool received the second highest distribution money from UEFA last season, the governing body’s financial report from the 2021-22 season has revealed.

Four sides pulled in over €100m in payments for their participation in the Champions League, with many other clubs receiving vast sums.

Clubs were distrubuted money based on their competition starting fees, their UEFA coefficient, TV revenue and in prize money for their respective progress in UEFA competitions.

With UEFA revealing how much all 32 clubs in last season’s Champions League earned, we have dug through the report to see the money pulled in by every side who competed in the elite of European football last season.

Liverpool reached the final - their third under Jurgen Klopp - but were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris.

Accompanied by some memorable photos from last season’s competition, take a look at how much clubs were paid out by UEFA for last season...

1 . 32nd: FC Sheriff - €23,673,000 They shocked Real Madrid in the group stage with a 2-1 win but never made it to the knockouts

2 . 31st: Beşiktaş JK - €26,920,000 The Turkish club finished bottom of their group

3 . 30th: BSC Young Boys - €29,821,000 The Swiss club was eliminated at the group stage

4 . 29th: Club Brugge KV - €30,356,000 The Belgian outfit won just one of their six group games, as they finished bottom