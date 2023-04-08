Register
UEFA reveal huge prize money payments made to Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Chelsea & more - gallery

UEFA have released their financial report from the 2021-22 season, which has detailed the prize money earned by all 32 clubs in last season’s Champions League.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 8th Apr 2023, 00:08 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Liverpool received the second highest distribution money from UEFA last season, the governing body’s financial report from the 2021-22 season has revealed.

Four sides pulled in over €100m in payments for their participation in the Champions League, with many other clubs receiving vast sums.

Clubs were distrubuted money based on their competition starting fees, their UEFA coefficient, TV revenue and in prize money for their respective progress in UEFA competitions.

With UEFA revealing how much all 32 clubs in last season’s Champions League earned, we have dug through the report to see the money pulled in by every side who competed in the elite of European football last season.

Liverpool reached the final - their third under Jurgen Klopp - but were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris.

Accompanied by some memorable photos from last season’s competition, take a look at how much clubs were paid out by UEFA for last season...

They shocked Real Madrid in the group stage with a 2-1 win but never made it to the knockouts

1. 32nd: FC Sheriff - €23,673,000

They shocked Real Madrid in the group stage with a 2-1 win but never made it to the knockouts

The Turkish club finished bottom of their group

2. 31st: Beşiktaş JK - €26,920,000

The Turkish club finished bottom of their group

The Swiss club was eliminated at the group stage

3. 30th: BSC Young Boys - €29,821,000

The Swiss club was eliminated at the group stage

The Belgian outfit won just one of their six group games, as they finished bottom

4. 29th: Club Brugge KV - €30,356,000

The Belgian outfit won just one of their six group games, as they finished bottom

