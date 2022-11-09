‘Requested information on this’ - shock 34 y/o declares interest in buying Liverpool

Conor McGregor has said he would be keen to buy Liverpool from FSG.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale, which took plenty of people aback when the news first emerged.

It remains to be seen whether FSG would be willing to part ways entirely or are looking for additional investment.

Still, McGregor has revealed that he would be keen. The Irishman, who has won UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight, says he’s already ‘requested information’ about a possible takeover.

McGregor, 34 - who is a fan of Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United - responded to a fan asking if he’d buy the Reds on Twitter: “I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!.”