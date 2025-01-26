Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town with Dominik Szoboszlai on target at Anfield.

Arne Slot believes that Dominik Szoboszlai’s contributions in Liverpool’s Premier League title assault may have gone ‘underestimated’.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield. In the 11th minute, Szoboszlai picked out the bottom corner with a fine left-footed finish. He was then involved in Liverpool’s third goal when bursting into the box and seeing his shot saved by Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton but Cody Gakpo was on hand to stab home the rebound.

Szoboszlai has largely operated in the No.10 role for Slot’s side this season. He has scored only three goals in all competitions, as well as recording two assists. But the Hungary international has been pulling the trigger more often of late and Slot belives that could be a sign of confidence exuding through the Reds team.

The Anfield head coach said: “I think that’s the development the team is in, because when we played Brentford (a 2-0 win) we had 37 shots, a record in the Premier League for an away team. And then because he is involved in that team, he will probably take a few shots then as well. It is us, the players behind the ball, bringing our attacking players even more in promising positions than we did in the beginning of the season.

“Then if you zoom in on Dom, I think at the beginning of the season he would have played that ball to Mo, which most of the time was a very good choice because Mo can definitely score a goal as well. And now he decided to go for the goal himself and scored the goal himself. Nice for him because, in my opinion, he is a bit underestimated. Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credits for the fact he is very important for this team, because his work-rate is un-be-lievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something.”

Liverpool ensured they remained six points clear at the summit of the table. The only disappointment was that they could not record a clean sheet, with Jacob Greaves netting Ipswich’s consolation in the dying embers. Slot said on the game: “It’s been a few times now that we played a home game that we conceded a goal in the start of the game, but I think today is the way you want to start the game: we were aggressive, dominant.

“For 85 minutes they have hardly been in our half I think. It is a counter-attack threat with the wingers they have and with [Liam] Delap but we managed to control that so, so, so well because of the amount of work we have put in. In the end, we are all a bit disappointed with conceding [from] a corner – the first one this season – but for 85 minutes it was almost a perfect performance, against a team that goes to such a low block. That’s not always easy then, but the way we did it for 85 minutes was really good.”