Harvey Elliott lauded Darwin Nunez's efforts on and off the ball in Liverpool's victory over Burnley.

The Reds earned a 3-1 triumph to move back to the top of the Premier League table. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's depleted side in the 31st minute but that was cancelled out by Dara O'Shea's header on the stroke of half-time.

Elliott was then brought on at the interval in the place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 20-year-old had a marked impact as he created Luis Diaz's goal to put Liverpool back ahead in the 52nd minute before crossing for Nunez's header that put the gloss on the triumph.

Nunez took his tally to 12 goals for the season, with eight in the Premier League. And Elliott revealed that it's a pleasure to play alongside the striker.

Elliott told Liverpool's club website: "He proved it today, he can score with his head, he can score with left and right foot, his knee, his shoulder, whatever it is! He’s an unbelievable player and you’re seeing many, many things from him this season.