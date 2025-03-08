Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-1 win over Southampton but Cody Gakpo was absent from the squad yet again.

Arne Slot admitted that Cody Gakpo was not fit enough to be included in Liverpool’s squad against Southampton - and was not being saved for next week’s crucial fixtures.

Gakpo was absent for the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg earlier this week. He suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury that forced him out of two games last month.

Slot revealed at his pre-Southampton press conference that it would be a ‘close call’ as to whether the Netherlands international could be involved in the game. Liverpool delivered a 3-1 win to move 16 points clear at the summit of the Premier League - although it was not straightforward as many expected and they trailed at half-time before improving in the second period.

Liverpool’s attention now turns to the return clash against PSG on Tuesday before they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday 16 March. And although those two games are seismic, Slot regarded the Southampton game as just as important - and would have had Gakpo among the substitutes if he could have.

What’s been said

Slot said: “No, otherwise I would have taken him because this was the most important game of the week. The first of three finals so if I would have been able, I would have definitely had him on the bench. Unfortunately, he wasn't. The next two finals, I do hope we play better than the first one.”

Liverpool, who are the runaway Premier League leaders, were expected to deliver a routine victory over basement side Southampton. Yet they made hard work of the game and lacked energy in the first half. The vigorous PSG game clearly took a lot out of the players as the Reds struggled to create any clear-cut chances and went behind in stoppage-time when a defensive mix-up was capitalised on by Saints midfielder Will Smallbone.

A triple substitute at the interval, with Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott introduced, was the fillip that Liverpool required. Darwin Nunez levelled in the 51st minute and then won a penalty when brought down by Smallbone which Mo Salah converted. In the dying embers, the Reds were awarded another spot-kick for handball and Salah again kept his composure.

There are some concerns among fans about whether Liverpool will be bereft of zeal when they face PSG for a second time. However, Slot believes that will not be the case. He added: “No, because I know these players can come up with completely different energy levels than they did in the first half. It was the first time this season I saw this tempo. I think PSG showed us the right example.

“They played Lille with an incredible intensity and were 4-0 at half-time and then played us. That intensity, I haven't seen before in a game we have played this season. When I look at the game against PSG, we have to go one step up in terms of intensity and compared to the game today, we need to go five, six, seven steps up in terms of intensity if we want to have any chance of reaching the next round.”