Arthur Melo is injured with a muscle injury and will miss Liverpool’s fixture against Arsenal.

Arthur Melo’s Liverpool injury is not ‘unexpected’ news.

That is the verdict of Dr Rajpal Brar, who is an American-based physiotherapist who specialises in prevention, rehab, and performance.

Arthur joined the Reds on loan from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day. The midfielder has made only one appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far, though. He arrived short of fitness and has also played twice for the under-21s to improve his conditioning.

However, Arthur was not included Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers despite training before the game. Jurgen Klopp has since revealed that the Brazil international is sidelined with a muscle injury.

And given that Arthur’s struggled for consistent minutes, having been surplus to requirements at Juve, Dr Brar revealed a reason why he has picked up a setback.

