Erling Haaland will sign for Liverpool’s Premier League title rivals Manchester City this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the news that Manchester City have sealed a deal to sign Erling Haaland.

City revealed earlier today they have agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund for the striker to join in the summer transfer window.

Haaland has scored an incredible 85 goals in just 88 appearances since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

It will certainly give Pep Guardiola’s side and the Reds’ modern-day rivals a huge boost next season in both the Premier League and Champions League.

City met Haaland’s £51.2 million release clause in his Dortmund contract, having also attracted interest from Real Madrid.

Klopp conceded that it is ‘unfortunate’ for Liverpool that Haaland is off to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking after the Reds’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which moved them level on points with City in the title race, Klopp said: “Good player. Good player.

“City will never be a team who wins teams because of one player.

“They have a specific way to play and Erling will realise, all of a sudden, he will score a lot of goals at the second post where he just puts a foot onto it. He will love that.

“We have other situations where he is a real beast. Injured a couple of times at Dortmund but, when fit, is a real beast.