Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark. Picture: Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark has confirmed his season has come to an end.

Clark has been on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign. In total, he has made 12 appearances, scoring his maiden senior goal in a 6-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Prague. He also came on in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley and signed a new long-term contract last December.

However, the 19-year-old has revealed that he’s picked up a setback and will not play any part in the Reds’ final three games nor for the under-21s in the Premier League 2 play-offs.