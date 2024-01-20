Liverpool face Arsenal for a third time this season in early February.

Mikel Arteta was coy on the latest Arsenal injury news with another showdown against Liverpool looming.

The Reds presently sit two points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the summit of the Premier League table. Arsenal, meanwhile, after five points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's side having lost their past two league games.

After finishing runners-up last season, the Gunners harboured serious intentions of claiming a maiden Premier League crown for the first time in 20 years and splashed out more than £200 million on new players in the summer transfer window.

The north London side have the chance to put the pressure on Liverpool when they face Crystal Palace today (12.45 GMT) with the Reds not in action until tomorrow at AFC Bournemouth.

The two heavyweights will meet on February 4 at the Emirates Stadium in what will be a third encounter this term. The Premier League clash ended a 1-1 draw at Anfield in December before Klopp's troops earned a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win in north London earlier this month.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus both missed the loss to Liverpool while Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Fabio Viera are long-term injuries. What's more, Jorginho was reportedly not spotted in the Gunners' final training session during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

However, Arteta would not give much away when speaking at his pre-Palace press conference. The Emirates chief said: “We still have a few on that list that we have unfortunately not been able to get back.