Tottenham pair Timo Werner and Ben Davies have been ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Liverpool.

The Reds are aiming to finish the season strongly after dropping out of the Premier League title race. In Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign, they look set for a third-place finish having failed to win four of their previous five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs, meanwhile, are hoping that they can get back on track after losing 3-2 to Arsenal in the north London derby. Tottenham are aiming to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

But Werner and Davies will not be available for Spurs’ final five appearances. Werner, who has scored two goals and recorded three assist during his loan spell from RB Leipzig, has a hamstring issue. Defender Davies, meanwhile, has a calf problem. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said: “Unfortunately, we've had a couple of issues. Timo with a hamstring. He'll miss the rest of the season, obviously, with only three weeks to go, he won't be back.'