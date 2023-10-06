Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise boss Alexander Blessin admitted that his side were second-best against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds continued their perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 win against the Belgian outfit in Group E last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side were far from their best but got the job done.

After missing several chances in the first half, Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring with his maiden goal for the club in the 42nd minute. The visitors did cause Liverpool some issues after the break without creating any clear-cut chances before Diogo Jota wrapped up the three points in stoppage-time.

Blessin felt that Union needed to play the perfect game and have luck on their side - but neither went their way. Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “I think positive. For sure, you are a little bit sad about first 30 minutes. You see even though the games are on TV, when you are close and you see the speed in the physical and the speed in their passing, it is unbelievable.

“In this moment, we had no patience about controlling the ball, too much ball losing and the next wave comes and it is difficult to defend. But it is always like when you didn't score, we had a bit three or four times a bit of luck and a good goalkeeper. After half-an-hour, they didn't play the long balls behind and didn't find the depth and then we had some good ball winnings and got more and more in the game.

“Second half with the changes, I thought they had everything under control but we were good in ball-winning transition moments. To be honest, it was a deserved win for Liverpool but like I said at the beginning, you need a perfect day and a bit of luck.”

