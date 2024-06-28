Darwin NuÃ±ez of Uruguay celebrates after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Bolivia at MetLife Stadium on June 27, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Darwin Nunez scored again in Uruguay’s 5-0 win over Panama in the Copa America.

Darwin Nunez was on target in Uruguay’s 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia as he equalled a goalscoring record.

The Liverpool striker netted in the 21st minute which was his second goal in the Copa America after also bagging in a 3-1 curtain-raiser triumph over Panama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And impressively, Nunez has now netted in seven consecutive matches for Uruguay. That scintillating form means he has drawn level with the legendary Hector Scargone in the country’s entire history. Should the 25-year-old bag when the Celeste face USA in their final Group C game then he will become the outright record-holder that was set some 96 years ago.

It was a dominant performance from Marcelo Bielsa’s outfit and reaffirmed when they are quietly being tipped for glory to win the Copa America. They blitzed beyond Bolivia with Nunez’s performance catching the eye.

El Observador gave the ex-Benfica marksman an 8/10 and commented: “Another who performed tremendously. He converted in his seventh consecutive game and even missed some more situations. However, he always loved her and always complicated her.”

Meanwhile, El Pais wrote on Nunez’s display: “Incisive, dangerous and putting a lot of pressure on the defenders, although the main one must have been in the definition since he had the chances to score, but he couldn't take advantage of them. Of course, perhaps the most difficult of all he ended up taking advantage of with a great left-footed shot that beat the rival goalkeeper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Diaria added: “Always a goal scorer. He is famous for putting it in. He missed one in the first minute, in the second he barely missed, the third was pin and green, to collect. Also, if he doesn't make them he creates them, and if he doesn't make them or create them, he runs after all the defenders so they don't play in peace.”

ESPN commented: “Darwin Núñez seems to have no limits. The Liverpool forward once again showed his face for Uruguay. For the Celeste's second game in the Copa América , the player from Artiguan scored the second goal of the win against Bolivia.

“In the substitution process, the attacker assumed with personality the role of replacing the top scorer in the history of Uruguay, Luis Suárez, and did so without complexes, even wearing his number 9 shirt.