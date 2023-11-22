Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darwin Nunez continued his white-hot steak to help Uruguay to another impressive victory.

After a 2-0 win over World Cup holders Argentina last week, La Celeste cruised to a 3-0 triumph over Bolivia in the earlier hours. Nunez fired a two-goal salvo, taking his tally to five goals in his past four appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

He broke the deadlock with a volley in the 15th minute before putting the gloss on the victory with a close-range header with 20 minutes remaining.

Given that the striker has already bagged seven times for Liverpool this season, it certainly bodes well heading into Saturday's Premier League top-of-the-table showdown with Manchester City.

Uruguay took another step towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup with their win over Bolivia. And it's scarcely a surprise that Nunez is the toast of the South American country, with the media extolling his performance.

Publication El Pais gave Nunez's performance an 8/10. The comment on his display said: "On one of the first occasions, he scored crosswise and almost missed the target. In the second, he connected in the middle and sent it to save. He was a threat to the Bolivian defense and in the 71st minute he scored his double. He reached five goals in six games in the current Qualifiers."

Fellow outlet El Observador also rated Nunez an 8/10 as he punished Bolivia with his 'power and speed'. The review of his performance said: "He stung and always generated danger with his power and speed. He crossed a dangerous ball that Olivera could not push and with his first shot on goal he scored from the air after a pass from Pellistri. Fourth goal in the last four games with the light blue. He attempted 15 passes and made seven, in an area to be polished, which has to do with the impressive pace at which he plays and subdues rival defenders. After an assist from De La Cruz he scored again, this time with a header."

The publication also said in another article: "Darwin Núñez reinforces his consolidation as the scorer of the present and the future with goals."