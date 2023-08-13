Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped on Liverpool‘s pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

But the Reds boss admitted that Chelsea usually get what they want as the London side also target the midfield duo - hinting the Anfield outfit are prepared for defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s 2023-24 opening fixture against Chelsea that an agreement had been reached with Brighton for Caicedo. The Reds have tabled a British record £110 million offer. But the Ecuador international is reported to be on the brink of joining the London club for £115 million.

As Liverpool aim to replace departed duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Romeo Lavia has also been targeted in the summer window. Three offers culminating at £45 million have been rebuffed by Southampton - and it has been claimed that Chelsea are willing to pay £55 million for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool fought out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their first game of the new campaign at Stamford Bridge. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp was asked if he could issue an update on Caicedo or Lavia. However, the Liverpool manager quipped: “Where is the camera? No!”