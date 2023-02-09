Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool are preparing for one of the most important games in their fixture list as they prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday night.

In what’s been a season fraught of disappointment, the Reds can at least claim the bragging rights in the city with a victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enter the clash in insipid form. They suffered a 3-0 loss to Wolves last weekend, which leaves Liverpool languishing in 10th spot and seem to be waving goodbye to Champions League qualification every week.

The Reds prepare to face an Everton side rejuvenated by Sean Dyche taking charge as manager, having defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on February 02, 2023 in Kirkby, England.

Virgil van Dijk - hamstring The defender has missed the past five games. Klopp said last week that van Dijk was set to return to parts of training but he'll need time to work towards full fitness. Potential return game: Everton (H), Mon 13 Feb or Newcastle (A), Sat 18 Feb.

Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The centre-back suffered his issue in the loss at Brighton. Klopp said that Konate's injury wasn't too bad but Liverpool may not want to risk his issue to recur. Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Saturday 18 February.

Diogo Jota - calf The striker has been absent since October. Klopp revealed last week that Jota was set to return to team training this week but will need a period to gain match fitness. Potential return game: Newcastle (A), Sat 18 Feb