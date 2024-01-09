Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool aim to take a step closer to Wembley when they host Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds head into the clash in strong form as they sit top of the Premier League and earned a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round last weekend. However, Jurgen Klopp's troops have problems when it comes to injury and availability. Ahead of the Fulham encounter, here's the latest squad news and when some players could return.

Virgil van Dijk - illness

The Liverpool skipper travelled to Arsenal but was forced to pull out of the clash because of sickness. Much will depend on how he recovers. Potential return game: Fulham (H), Wed 10 Jan.

Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The midfielder suffered his problem in the 4-2 win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day. Szoboszlai has already been ruled out of the clash against Fulham. Potential return game: Bournemouth (A), Sunday 21 Jan.

Andy Robertson - shoulder

The left-back has been back training but not yet introduced with the rest of the team. Robertson will need a few weeks to build up fitness before being available, having been on the treatment table since October. Potential return: Late January/ February.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has yet to play for Liverpool since having hip surgery last April. Klopp recently said that he hoped Thiago would be back in team training this month. Potential return: Late January/ February.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The 19-year-old has been suffering with growing pains so Liverpool have be cautious with his fitness and not taken any chances. Bajcetic has played only twice this season, having made 19 appearances last term. Potential return: N/A

Kostas Tsimikas - collarbone

It's a case of waiting for the Greece international's broken collarbone to heal before he is available for selection again. Potential return: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The experienced centre-back required ACL surgery last month and there are fears he may not play again this campaign. Potential return: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The highly-rated teenage winger sustained a knee injury representing the under-21s against Chelsea last month has was forced to undergo the knife. He's another sidelined for the long term. Potential return: N/A

Mo Salah - African Cup of Nations

Klopp quipped he hoped Egypt would go out at the group stage of the tournament. It's a case of waiting for Salah's AFCON campaign to be over, which could not be until the middle of February after the Pharoahs reached the final two years ago.

Wataru Endo - Asian Cup