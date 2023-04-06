Liverpool injury list ahead of the clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool return to action on Sunday when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield (16.30 BST).

The Reds’ chances of a Premier League top-four finish are looking less and less likely with just 10 fixtures remaining. After a drab 0-0 draw at Chelsea earlier this week, coupled with Newcastle’s win at West Ham, Jurgen Klopp’s side are 10 points outside the Champions League spots.

The Liverpool manager has admitted that his side will have to win virtually all of their remaining fixtures - and that Newcastle, Man Utd and Tottenham will all have to drop points.

Things don’t get much easier for the Reds, though, as they face an Arsenal side who’re romping their way to the title.

Klopp may be hoping to get some of his key players back for the visit of the Gunners. Here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

Luis Diaz receives treatment during Liverpool's loss to Arsenal in October.

2 . Virgil van Dijk - ilness Klopp confirmed that the centre-back is expected to be over his issue for the weekend. Whether he starts of not is another matter. Potential return: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

3 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger is back in training but Liverpool are being cautious given he’s not played for almost six months. Klopp admitted that the clash against Arsenal on Sunday is a possibility but the trip to Leeds the following week is more likely. Potential return: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.

4 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder hasn’t featured since February but could be back in training this week, according to Klopp. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sun 9 April.