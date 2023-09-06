Register
‘Very disturbing’ - agent predicts if Mo Salah will leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad are reportedly ready to pay £200 million for Mo Salah.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Sep 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 07:31 BST
Mo Salah has been tipped to leave Liverpool before the Saudi Arabia's transfer window closes by a high-profile agent.

The Reds' talisman, who scored his 188th goal for the club in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, is wanted by Al-Ittihad. Liverpool have already turned down a bid of up to £150 million, although reports have suggested that a new offer of £200 million is being prepared.

The Saudi Pro League's deadline day is on Thursday and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah is not for sale - and that owners Fenway Sports Group's stance will not change.

However, Jon Smith - dubbed football's first 'super agent' who helped create the Premier League - predicts that a potential salary of £95 million per year may be enough to tempt Salah to make the move to the Gulf state. Smith, speaking to CaughtOffside, said: "I think Salah will go which is very disturbing for Liverpool. At his age, money has to be the the deciding factor I’m guessing, and it’s a pretty educated guess though I might be wrong. My guess is that he will go because Saudi could write a check for £200m easily.

“Where else are Liverpool going to get that sort of money and where else is Salah, heading towards the end of his career, going to earn, potentially, £95m a year?”

Speaking after the win against Villa, Klopp said on Salah’s future: “Nobody came to me and told me something could happen or whatever. I’m pretty sure I would have got a call but I didn’t. And Mo didn’t look for a second like he thought about anything else other than about Aston Villa. He has unbelievable numbers but it’s not a surprise that he has the numbers. And he had chances on top of that, and involved in creating and setting up and all these kind of things. He’s a world-class player, no doubt about that. And I’m really pleased he is in my team.”

