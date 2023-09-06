‘Very disturbing’ - agent predicts if Mo Salah will leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia

Watch more videos on Shots!

Mo Salah has been tipped to leave Liverpool before the Saudi Arabia's transfer window closes by a high-profile agent.

The Reds' talisman, who scored his 188th goal for the club in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, is wanted by Al-Ittihad. Liverpool have already turned down a bid of up to £150 million, although reports have suggested that a new offer of £200 million is being prepared.

The Saudi Pro League's deadline day is on Thursday and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah is not for sale - and that owners Fenway Sports Group's stance will not change.

However, Jon Smith - dubbed football's first 'super agent' who helped create the Premier League - predicts that a potential salary of £95 million per year may be enough to tempt Salah to make the move to the Gulf state. Smith, speaking to CaughtOffside, said: "I think Salah will go which is very disturbing for Liverpool. At his age, money has to be the the deciding factor I’m guessing, and it’s a pretty educated guess though I might be wrong. My guess is that he will go because Saudi could write a check for £200m easily.

“Where else are Liverpool going to get that sort of money and where else is Salah, heading towards the end of his career, going to earn, potentially, £95m a year?”