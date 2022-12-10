Calvin Ramsay gives Liverpool injury update after back problem.

Calvin Ramsay has explained his injury problems that have impacted the early stages of his Liverpool career.

The right-back signed for the Reds in the summer transfer window from Aberdeen for a fee of £6 million.

However, while undergoing his medical, it was discovered that Ramsay had a stress fracture in his back.

That ruled the 19-year-old out for several months. He made his debut off the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 defeat of Napoli in the Champions League before making his full bow in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Derby County.

Now Ramsay is targeting a maiden appearance in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club website during the Reds' training camp in Dubai, Ramsay said: “It was very frustrating because, obviously, I’d just signed for the club. I just wanted to come in and get to work and start training and playing.

“But I found out in my medical that I had a stress fracture in my back, and it wasn’t the best news. I was out for a couple of months with that, but I just worked hard in the gym every day and tried to get back as soon as I could. Now that I’m back training, I’m just enjoying it. Hopefully, I can get some minutes.

“It’s an amazing moment – it’s what every youngster wants to do, play in the Champions League and at the highest level possible. I’m just lucky to have made my debut. My family being there as well was special, so I’m just delighted with that.

“That’s the aim now (to play in the Premier League). I just need to keep working hard. This is a good chance to show what I’ve got. Hopefully, I can make my Premier League debut as well.”

Asked if he’s now trying to kick on now fully fit, Ramsay said: “Definitely. Try to get through this camp and get a couple of minutes, get some fitness back. And then once we’re back, it’s to the training ground and hopefully I can kick on.”