Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with the Napoli striker.

Liverpool-linked Victor Osimhen has played down suggestions he has a favourite Premier League club

Osimhen enjoyed a prolific campaign as Napoli captured the Serie A title last season, scoring 31 goals in 36 games. This campaign, he has bagged six times in 10 outings so far.

Reports have suggested that contract negotiations with the striker and Napoli have stalled. He was wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window but snubbed a mega-money offer.

A swathe of English clubs have been linked with a swoop for Osimhen - including Liverpool. The Nigeria international recently appeared on former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel's The Obi One Podcast. And while admitting he owns shirts belonging to the west London outfit and Manchester United, he does not have a preference.

He said: “I don’t have a favourite Premier League club, but I have two shirts - Chelsea and Manchester United. Many of my friends are Chelsea fans, a few Man United. The Premier League is the most popular league for any African player, it’s a great league.”

On turning down Al-Hilal, he said: “What was said is true. I have to be honest, I never thought about leaving last summer because Napoli wanted to keep me, but when the offer came from Saudi Arabia, a huge offer, it was hard to refuse. I spoke to Napoli and decided to stay.

“It was crazy. The more I said no, the more they increased the financial offer. It would have changed my life, they never gave up. But I said, no guys, I’m staying. Of course. I had talks in August, it was a huge decision for me to make. I spoke to Napoli, and we decided together to refuse.