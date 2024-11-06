Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres who scored a hat-trick against Man City in the Champions League.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there were football fans who had not heard of Viktor Gyokeres, they’d now be aware. Europe’s once best-kept secret is the name on everyone’s lips after devastating Manchester City.

The striker plundered a hat-trick as Sporting CP delivered a shock 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League. There was plenty of spotlight on outgoing Sporting boss Ruben Amorim. He was taking charge of his penultimate game after agreeing to become Manchester United’s new manager later this month. To his credit, it was some way for Amorim to announce himself before officially taking up Old Trafford duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Amorim guided the Lions to the Portuguese title - with Gyokeres playing a talismanic role. Arriving from Championship club Coventry City for around £20 million, he scored an incredible 43 goals in all competitions. And this term, the Sweden international has remarkably improved his imperious form in the final third. Ahead of City’s visit to Lisbon, Gyokeres had already recorded 20 goals.

There would have been some doubting if he could produce against the elite, though, and maligned the Portuguese opposition he’s consistently played again. However, those doubters were proven wrong after firing a three-goal salvo against Premier League champions City and inspiring Sporting to a famous triumph.

Gyokeres will be one of the most coveted players in Europe. It’s scarcely a surprise that Manchester United have been named as a potential destination after Amorim’s switch to Old Trafford. But Liverpool have also been suggested as an admirer.Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently reported that the Reds are ‘specifically interested in the 26-year-old’ along with City, Arsenal and Chelsea. A fee of €60-70 million has been suggested next summer although he has a €100 million release clause.

And speaking in September, Gyokeres suggested he would be interested in a new challenge. "I enjoy myself very much in Sporting and can't complain about anything, so it's absolutely no problem for me to stay," Gyokeres told Sport Bladet. "Of course, you aim to test other leagues and a higher level, but I have no stress."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyokeres also plundered four goals in a 5-1 thrashing of Estrela last week and was asked about whether he could join United. "I'm here," Gyokeres told Sport TV. "I really like being here. It’s not something I think about. I’m enjoying it here. Of course it’s not a normal situation but we won 5-1 and the team reacted very well.

"We are professionals and we have to continue like this. We are sad to see him leave. He is a great professional, he was fantastic for us, but we have to adapt."