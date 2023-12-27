Vincent Kompany gives 'very lucky' verdict after Burnley's loss against Liverpool

Liverpool delivered a 2-0 win at Turf Moor to move to the top of the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks dejected as he applauds the fans at full-time following their team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany could understand Liverpool's frustrations they had two goals chalked off by VAR in their victory over Burnley.

The Reds earned a 2-0 Boxing Day triumph at Turf Moor courtesy of efforts from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. But Liverpool were irked that a strike from Cody Gakpo in the first half was disallowed as a VAR review adjudged Nunez to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Then in the second period, Harvey Elliott finished deftly but Mo Salah was deemed to be impairing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford's vision when stood in an offside position.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Kompany admitted that the Clarets - who remain second-bottom of the Premier League table - have had VAR decisions go their way and cost them points. The Burnley boss said: "It's a bigger-picture discussion for me. In the overall package, we've had these moments against us. I understand Jurgen's opinion and position. But from my perspective, the amount of times we have sat here and said it's cost us points.. they got the win."

Liverpool were dominant in the first half and somehow went into the interval just a goal ahead. Trafford made a string of top-class saves for Burnley - and Kompany says he - and England - are lucky to have the Three Lions under-21s international.