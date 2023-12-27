Vincent Kompany makes 'very lucky' admission after Burnley's loss to Liverpool
Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Burnley but had two goals ruled out after VAR reviews.
Vincent Kompany could understand Liverpool's frustrations they had two goals chalked off by VAR in their victory over Burnley.
The Reds earned a 2-0 Boxing Day triumph at Turf Moor courtesy of efforts from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. But Liverpool were irked that a strike from Cody Gakpo in the first half was disallowed as a VAR review adjudged Nunez to have committed a foul in the build-up.
Then in the second period, Harvey Elliott finished deftly but Mo Salah was deemed to be impairing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford's vision when stood in an offside position.
Speaking to Amazon Prime, Kompany admitted that the Clarets - who remain second-bottom of the Premier League table - have had VAR decisions go their way and cost them points. The Burnley boss said: "It's a bigger-picture discussion for me. In the overall package, we've had these moments against us. I understand Jurgen's opinion and position. But from my perspective, the amount of times we have sat here and said it's cost us points.. they got the win."
Liverpool were dominant in the first half and somehow went into the interval just a goal ahead. Trafford made a string of top-class saves for Burnley - and Kompany says he - and England - are lucky to have the Three Lions under-21s international.
"I've said it before, but England is very lucky to have a young goalkeeper like him to come through," the former Manchester City captain said via BBC Sport. "We are very conscious that at some point we will pay the price for the fact he is still learning but he is learning very quickly. It's about how to handle yourself in this league. We had a few outstanding performances today."