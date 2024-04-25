Virgil van Dijk breaks silence on Arne Slot to Liverpool - 'what I read and hear'

Virgil van Dijk. Picture: ViaPlay/ X

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he could see Arne Slot being appointed Liverpool’s next manager.

The Reds have reportedly opened negotiations with Feyenoord about Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp has just four games remaining as Liverpool supremo and hopes of saying farewell by winning the Premier League were shattered after a 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Reds are three points behind leaders Arsenal while Manchester City, who are a point adrift, have two games in hand.

Van Dijk spoke to Viaplay Netherlands after Liverpool’s loss. He was asked about the potential of his fellow Dutchman Slot taking over from Klopp in the summer. And the Reds captain can understand why the Feyenoord chief and his philosophy is being considered by the Reds.