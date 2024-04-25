Virgil van Dijk breaks silence on Arne Slot to Liverpool - 'what I read and hear'
Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he could see Arne Slot being appointed Liverpool’s next manager.
The Reds have reportedly opened negotiations with Feyenoord about Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season.
Klopp has just four games remaining as Liverpool supremo and hopes of saying farewell by winning the Premier League were shattered after a 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Reds are three points behind leaders Arsenal while Manchester City, who are a point adrift, have two games in hand.
Van Dijk spoke to Viaplay Netherlands after Liverpool’s loss. He was asked about the potential of his fellow Dutchman Slot taking over from Klopp in the summer. And the Reds captain can understand why the Feyenoord chief and his philosophy is being considered by the Reds.
Van Dijk said: “I find it difficult to answer now. Of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment and I think the way he plays and the philosophy he has means he could be a Liverpool coach. Well, I think what I also read and hear is that it is far from over and we'll see and next year we'll focus on that.”
