Liverpool injury news ahead of the FA Cup clash against Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield on Saturday (20.00 GMT).

Virgil van Dijk was forced off in the 3-1 loss against Brentford earlier this week with a hamstring issue. Having initially been optimistic about the centre-back’s problem, he was forced to see a specialist.

Advertisement

And Klopp has revealed that van Dijk will be out for more than a month. The Liverpool boss said: “Virg was a surprise for us, obviously, a big blow, He didn’t feel a lot [at the time]. I took him off, actually, no risk.

“In the end, the diagnosis was pretty harsh, but we talk about weeks [out] – more than a month – [and not longer].

“For Virgil, it is hard for him but he played an incredible amount of games over the last years and we cannot use him on the pitch, only off the pitch, and we will do that.

“He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. That’s how it is. We did nothing different.”

Advertisement

Advertisement