Liverpool team to face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round confirmed.

Liverpool make four changes for the FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

And there is no Virgil van Dijk for the Reds in north London. The Reds captain is absent because of illness with Jarell Quansah replacing him in central defence.

Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are unavailable after linking up with Egypt and Japan for African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup duty respectively. Salah, the Reds' talisman who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, is replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Alex Mac Allister, meanwhile, comes in for Endo. Mac Allister is handed his first start for a month after recovering from a cut to his knee.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been ruled out injured having suffered a hamstring issue in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle United. That paves the way for Cody Gakpo to be given a chance to impress from the outset.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Nunez, Diaz.