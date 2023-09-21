Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Virgil van Dijk is optimistic that Jarell Quansah can have a big future at Liverpool.

Quansah has made a first-team breakthrough this season, having spent the second half of last term on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers.

After making two substitute appearances - in wins over Newcastle United and Aston Villa - the 20-year-old made his full Premier League debut last weekend in the 3-1 victory at Wolves. With van Dijk suspended, Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and Ibrahima Konate just returning to fitness, Quansah lined-up alongside Joel Matip in central defence.

Liverpool were well short of their best in the first half at Molineux as they went into the interval behind but the England youth international’s performance caught the eye. Van Dijk was watching from the sidelines at Wolves and was impressed with Quansah’s performance - and is now hoping that he kicks on.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ Europa League Group E curtain-raiser against LASK tonight, van Dijk said: “Well, particularly on the weekend, he was outstanding in my opinion. To play away at Wolves, difficult game, but I think for the amount of time he played he was outstanding. For him to stay cool-headed, do the job, he was very solid, someone you could build in that game and it was great to see. I was very proud and pleased for him.