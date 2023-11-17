Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norway have downplayed Erling Haaland's injury scare as Liverpool's clash against Manchester City looms.

The Reds make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday week for a Premier League top-of-the-table clash. City have already been hit by several injury blows during the international break, with Nathan Ake (Holland), Matheus Nunez (Portugal) and Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) all pulling out of their respective nations' squads. John Stones and Kevin De Buryne are already sidelined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haaland came off the bench in Norway's 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands last night. He went down with an ankle issue in the closing stages, however, having suffered the problem earlier in the season for Manchester City.

The Norwegian side's doctor Ola Sand provided an update on the striker after the game and insists he is liaising with City's medical team. Sand said per Vg: “It was much of the same that happened against Bournemouth a week and a half ago. He has had it before too. He gets a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly.