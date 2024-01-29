Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich City boss David Wagner revealed he was not shocked by his close friend Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool manager.

Klopp announced on Friday that he'd be leaving his role as Anfield chief at the end of the season. The German has been in his post for the past eight years, restoring the Reds' position at the peak of European football having won six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Klopp's first game since his announcement came against his former Mainz team-mate and best frined Wagner's Norwich in the FA Cup. Liverpool earned a 5-2 victory over the Championship side to move into the fifth round of the competition.

Wagner has spoken to Klopp about his decision but everything remains private. He said: "I was not shocked (by his decision). To be fair, I think as well a lot of people said a lot of things about his decision and his announcement.

"Everything we have spoken about is super private. We should all respect what he has done if he makes decisions like this and now I wish him from the bottom of my heart to the end of the season the very best and that he is as successful as he can be with his team."