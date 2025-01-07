Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield on December 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Liverpool team news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.

The Reds head to North London against the backdrop of a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend. Now they face Spurs less than a month after earning an enthralling 6-3 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dominik Szobsozlai was absent against United because of illness. The midfielder also missed the 5-0 win at West Ham United as he was suspended. Szoboszlai was not at training yesterday and won’t start even if he is involved in today’s session. Head coach Slot said: “Yesterday he wasn't in yet. If he's in today I would doubt if he is in to start the game.”

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez remains unavailable for another few weeks with a hamstring issue. Dyche added: “Unfortunately Joe Gomez is injured but he will be back in a few weeks.”

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley came back from respective knee and hamstring injuries in the United draw. Konate featured for the entire 90 minutes, with Bradley coming on for the final five minutes.