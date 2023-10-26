Wataru Endo. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Liverpool in action in a competition that’s not the Premier League, it means that Wataru Endo is set for his customary start.

Despite being the Reds’ only recognised senior defensive midfielder, the Japan international has had to be patient for opportunities since arriving from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window. He’s made just a solitary start in the league so far and hasn’t come off the bench in the previous two matches.

Indeed, something somewhat tantalising has developed among supporters when it comes to Endo. That can often happen with new faces who struggle for regular minutes. Fabio Carvalho fell into a similar category last season and Takumi Minamino before that.

The signing of Endo came as somewhat of a surprise. Jurgen Klopp had not been planning to recruit a 30-year-old player to operate in the number-six role before the unexpected exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. The former was Liverpool’s police enforcer for the six seasons he spent at Anfield - with six major trophies yielded in that period.

While the Brazilian’s form jettisoned last term, he was scarcely the only member of the Reds’ squad who struggled. Performances towards the end of the campaign from Fabinho did improve, though, and there were signs he was getting back to his usual self.

During the summer period, Klopp would likely have had designs for Fabinho to continue anchoring his engine room. All that changes when he decided to join Al-Ittihad for a fee of £40 million.

As a result, Alexis Mac Allister has been forced to operate in the position. With Liverpool lacking options before Endo’s switch, coupled with the injury of Stefan Bajcetic, Klopp has primarily opted to deploy the £35 million signing from Brighton in the berth.

Mac Allister isn’t the midfielder destroyer like Fabinho. He plays the role differently, with his prowess on the ball coming to the fore. Yet Mac Allister’s true strengths lie in the final third. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals last season for the Seagulls and he was recruited to improve Liverpool in the attacking areas.

Kopites would undoubtedly like to see Mac Allister let off the leash and operate in one of the number-eight roles at some point. Klopp has an ideal chance to do so for tonight’s game against Toulouse in the Europa League. Endo is almost certain to screen the back four, although Klopp has admitted he won’t make wholesale changes for the encounter.

Curtis Jones is another set to start as he prepares for his first appearance in three weeks amid a Premier League suspension. When he’s been available, it has been Jones who has featured in the role many thought would be Mac Allister’s when signed. However, the academy product is versatile and could be stationed on the left wing - or even right-back as he was in the win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.