A look at the changes Liverpool could make for the clash against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are set to make changes when they travel to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp has utilised his squad accordingly outside of the Premier League this season, although it's proven highly fruitful. The Reds have won all three Europa League matches and a victory over Bournemouth will see them advance into the quarter-finals of the domestic competition.

In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher will be handed his latest chance. There was speculation the Republic of Ireland international could depart Anfield in the summer for regular first-team action. But Kelleher seemingly was given reassurances he'll feature ahead of Alisson Becker not only in the Carabao Cup but for the early stages of the Europa League, at a minimum.

Klopp has enough experienced options at the back to shuffle his pack. Trent Alexander-Arnold featured in last week's 5-1 win over Toulouse and then the 3-0 Premier League triumph against Nottingham Forest. He's likely to be handed a rest and Klopp may utilise the versatile Joe Gomez in the role. In central defence, Joel Matip is likely to come in for Virgil van Dijk while youngster Jarell Quansah could replace Ibou Konate. At left-back, Luke Chambers may be given his second Liverpool, start after playing against Toulouse to protect Kostas Tsimikas while Andy Robertson is injured. However, Calum Scanlon replaced Chambers and is another option.

In midfield, Wataru Endo is set for his latest outing screening the defence. The Japan international remains behind Alexis Mac Allister in the pecking order. Curtis Jones is no longer suspended in the Premier League, having served a three-match ban. The 22-year-old will want more minutes under his belt and thrust himself into Klopp's plans for the trip to Luton Town in the league. Ryan Gravenberch was somewhat underwhelming against Forest and may have felt the impact of playing three games in a week so could come out.

Dominik Szoboszali has left Kopites purring since signing for £60 million from RB Leipzig. He's showing little signs of fatigue but could be given a breather, with Harvey Elliott, who again impressed off the bench against Forest, an option to play in the right No.8 role.

Luis Diaz will again be absent as the rescue mission for his father in his native Colombia continues. Klopp may be pondering breathers for Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota so at least one berth may be free, with Cody Gakpo likely to make his first start since recovering from a knee injury.

Elliott could be deployed on the right wing in the place of Salah. But if Elliott is stationed in the engine room then there may be chances for either Trent Kone-Doherty or Mateusz Musialowski. Kone-Doherty joined Liverpool from Derry City in the summer of 2022. The 17-year-old has trained with the first team on several occasions this season, while he's bagged six goals and recorded two assists in eight appearances at age-group level.