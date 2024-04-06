Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Wataru Endo. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool returned to the driving seat in their bid to be crowned Premier League champions.

The pressure was on the Reds to deliver after Arsenal moved two points ahead following a 2-0 win over Luton Town, while Manchester City earned a 4-1 triumph against Aston Villa. But Jurgen Klopp’s side held their nerve by delivering a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

With eight matches remaining, Liverpool’s fate rests in their own hands. But as they also aim to win the Europa League, Klopp will want as many of his players available for the rest of the Reds’ fixtures. Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United, here’s a look at the current injury situation and when some players could be back.

Wataru Endo - knock

The midfielder was absent for the Sheffield United victory because of a knock. However, Klopp allayed fears and Endo was not risked with a look towards the Old Trafford clash.

Potential return game: Man Utd (A), Sunday 7 April.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-captain has not featured for almost two months after aggravating a previous issue and coming off at half-time in a 3-1 win over Burnley. However, Alexander-Arnold is expected to be back in team training next week.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Diogo Jota - knee

The Portugal international was in flying form before he had to be stretchered off in the first half of a 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February. Jota is in a similar place to Alexander-Arnold when it comes to his rehab, though.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper hasn’t been available for two months. Alisson may be back in parts of team training next week but Liverpool are seemingly being cautious - especially with Caoimhin Kelleher in excellent form.

Potential return game: Atalanta (A), Thursday 18 April.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The teenage midfielder has made only two outings this term and Liverpool have been patient with his issue. Bajcetic has returned to full training in the under-21s and could feature for them before being reintroduced into the first team.

Potential return game: N/A

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has been limited to just one five-minute cameo this season because of his ongoing problem. Reports have suggested that Thiago has been having treatment in Spain and may not play again this season.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The centre-back has been absent since rupturing his ACL at the start of the season. Matip is back running but Klopp has admitted it’s highly unlikely the defender will feature again this term.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The exciting teenage winger has been on the sidelines since being forced to have knee surgery in December.