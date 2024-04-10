Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta at Anfield.

The Reds underwent a session at the AXA Training Centre this afternoon and Jurgen Klopp’s options are looking much healthier.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker were all back among the group yesterday. The trio, all absent for around two months, continued to rub shoulders with the rest of Klopp’s squad. The Liverpool manager did admit at his pre-match press conference he’s unsure when they’ll be available for action but it is good news nonetheless. No.1 Alisson is not back in full training yet.

Stefan Bajcetic was also involved again. The 19-year-old has not made an appearance since September and Klopp revealed that the midfielder could feature for the under-21s before being reintroduced for first-team action.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo was not pictured by the club photographer in training yesterday. However, the midfielder was involved on the eve of the Atalanta clash. Endo missed last week’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United with a knock so he could still be being manager.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander, Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Clark