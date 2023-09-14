Wataru Endo may already be set for new Liverpool role amid potential triple blow

Watch more videos on Shots!

The international break could scarcely have gone much better for Jurgen Klopp. When his troops head off for duty with their respective nations, the Liverpool manager likely utters a few Hail Marys that none of them return to Merseyside injured.

Indeed, it appears that all of those who were away are unscathed. Darwin Nunez was substituted at half-time of Uruguay's 2-1 loss to Ecuador, with boss Marcelo Bielsa revealing that the striker arrived with a muscle issue. To withdraw Nunez at the interval was prudent from a Reds perspective. Apart from that, there are no fresh concerns.

Yet as Liverpool prepare to face Wolves on Saturday, Klopp may still have a conundrum when it comes to his defence. Virgil van Dijk will miss out having had his ban extended for using abusive and insulting words towards match officials following his sending-off in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. That is a blow, with the Reds having to make the trip to Molineux without their skipper.

To potentially compound Klopp's frustrations, their vice-captain may also not be available. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a magnificent performance wearing the armband in the 3-0 victory against Aston Villa. His range of passing mesmerised all inside Anfield. However, Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the 71st minute with a hamstring injury that, according to Klopp, was the only negative of the afternoon. The right-back subsequently pulled out of England duty, with reports suggesting he was set to be sidelined for two weeks.

Indeed, Klopp could have a headache on his hands - especially if Ibrahima Konate is still not back fit. The centre-back has missed the previous two matches and had to withdraw from the France squad. It's hardly the defensive crisis that Liverpool endured in the 2020-21 season yet to be three regular starters would be a hammer blow.

Klopp can't even call on Conor Bradley to replace Alexander-Arnold, should he be absent, to deputise on the right-hand side. The 20-year-old thrived on loan at Bolton Wanderers last campaign and started the opening two pre-season friendlies of the summer. Bradley has a stress fracture on his back, though, and won't feature until November.

Joe Gomez is the natural replacement to fill in for Alexander-Arnold yet that would leave Joel Matip as potentially the only senior centre-half. Jarell Quansah has come off the bench in the past two Premier League games although there would be some questions as to whether he'd be ready to feature from the outset. The academy product enjoyed a decent loan spell at League One side Bristol Rovers during the second half of last term, making 16 appearances, but it still vastly inexperienced.

The other option is to drop Wataru Endo into defence. The Japan captain was signed from Stuttgart to feature as a defensive midfielder after the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. In fact, Endo is the only specialist player in the squad to fulfil the number-six role.

Endo estabslihed as one of the best-performing midfielders in the Bundesliga. While his arrival was leftfield, Klopp insisted the 30-year-old was always on his radar. However, during his days plying his trade in his homeland, Endo was primarily a defender before he moved into the engine room when he joined Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2018. Indeed, Endo helped Urawa Red Diamonds claim three trophies operating in the rearguard - including the Asian Champions League.

"He's one of these anchors, a focal point in our system," said former Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat. "Whether he plays as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, it's good that he's there and performs."

Granted, it has been a significant period since Endo was stationed in defence but he’ll still know what is required of him.

In terms of who could then be deployed to screen the back four, Alexis Mac Allister has taken up that remit in three of his four outings so far. The £35 million signing will have designs on featuring in a more attacking role and replicating the sort of form he displayed at Brighton but would likely acknowledge the need to again play in a deeper role.